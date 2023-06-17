• Fixed an issue where Stamina might not regenerate
• Improved Gold earning message
• Removed Boss roaring notice
• Increased Gold earnings at early levels
Hero's Land update for 17 June 2023
Maintenance Notice 6/17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
