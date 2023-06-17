 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero's Land update for 17 June 2023

Maintenance Notice 6/17

Share · View all patches · Build 11494958 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed an issue where Stamina might not regenerate
• Improved Gold earning message
• Removed Boss roaring notice
• Increased Gold earnings at early levels

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2349821 Depot 2349821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link