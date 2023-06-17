 Skip to content

EternaMine update for 17 June 2023

Patch released | 17/06 - 2023

Patch released | Build 11494940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch has been applied to Eternamine, it handles the following fixes and changes

  • Implemented the inventory expander item to work properly
  • Added a "Buy all mines" button to the standard mine panel

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2175571 Depot 2175571
