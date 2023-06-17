Update 2023/06/17

Added "Collect unidentified items" button for status items

Corrected the description of the source of power "1 time" → "Rank times"

Large display of Lv and name in the upper right of the main status screen

Changed to mechanically generate parameter notation for equipment items

Changed range notation to melee, medium, and long.

Automatically generate style parameter notation

Strengthen Azarith Warriors, get Dragon Twin Slashes from rank 3

Corrected battle content and added battle items in How to Play

Fixed a bug where skills were not updated when updating styles

Switch status items with QWER

Bug, even if you sell the item, it can be used in battle

Bug, even if you identify an item, it will remain unidentified in battle

Wrong Elven Staff range, fixed to melee

Fixed bugs related to updating styles and buying and selling items, as well as the inconvenient function to collect unappraised items.

Also, I fixed the fact that the Lv and name were overwhelmingly unsatisfactory in the status.

We have mechanically displayed item parameters, so it will be easier to create individual differences in the future.

In addition, the style also displays the information of each rank other than the role, so I think it's easier to understand.

Until now, the range was "Melee, 1, 2", but it was difficult to understand, so it has been changed to "Melee, Medium, Long".

In addition, I made it so that the explanation about the range is explained in "Battle and range" in how to play.