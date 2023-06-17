[Beta Version 0.8.0617] 6.17 Update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11494741 · Last edited 17 June 2023 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

·New Mode: Deep Dive

Deep dive mode allows players to customize some rules of the game. You can now experience a tailor-made run and complete it to earn higher score.

·New Function: Character Compendium

You can now review the story of the characters you have met.

How to play Beta Version

1、Right Click Theseus Protocol in your Libarary, click on Properties...

2、Select beta - Theseus Protocol test

How to quit Beta Version

Select None in Beta, then you could exit Beta Version.

