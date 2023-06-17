 Skip to content

Theseus Protocol update for 17 June 2023

[Beta Version 0.8.0617] 6.17 Update announcement

The overall update content is as follows:

·New Mode: Deep Dive
Deep dive mode allows players to customize some rules of the game. You can now experience a tailor-made run and complete it to earn higher score.
·New Function: Character Compendium
You can now review the story of the characters you have met.

How to play Beta Version
1、Right Click Theseus Protocol in your Libarary, click on Properties...

2、Select beta - Theseus Protocol test

How to quit Beta Version
Select None in Beta, then you could exit Beta Version.

