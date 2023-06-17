Hotfix 2 NOW LIVE

Hey everyone,

Another hotfix is deploying that we hope further improves performance across a spectrum of hardware.

A potential fix for some NPC's becoming invisible and pushing you around (let us know if this continues)

Fixed a particular Car missing their engine audio when driving

In-Game cutscenes will now respect the audio sliders you set

A potential fix for changing texture detail level crashing the game (let us know if this continues)

Changing the Nanite option in game will now prompt you to restart to force the changes to take effect

Added the ability to jump during the Encumbered state to help you get out of tricky areas

Spawning ease-in during the "Man with No Name" mission to give players more time to prepare

Hunger depletes 20% slower

Navmesh generation optimised further to help decrease CPU load

Additional set dressing improvements to: North Beach Mayormart

Reduced cursor speed when using a controller/gamepad

Additionally, while this is a hotfix, we've added a new weapon to the game, which is available to purchase in any Mayormart. The Steel Frying Pan is yet another thing you can bonk MOVR's over the head with.