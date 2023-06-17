Feature Friday - June 16, 2023

204.84
- We made Kickback work with any missile attack and moved it under the Tactics skill tree.
- Bilge sphincter bonuses are now considered "base".
- Normality fields have a new appearance.
- Reduced the difficulty of the save to avoid going prone from Rocket Jump.
- Various items that provide saving throw modifiers now say what they are doing using more descriptive language.
- Simplified some save modifier language involving forced movement.
- Creatures are now much less willing to use special movement abilities to go to dangerous locations.
- Slog is now more willing to enter pools of filth.
- The Stuck effect from a grabber arm now ends if the grabber arm is destroyed or moved out of adjacency to the target.
- Hints about location of the Ruin of House Isner found in books now use more sensible language when the hint is less than one parasang.
- Fixed various cases of things being described awkwardly as sets. This fix will show up unevenly in existing saved games.
- Fixed a bug that removed creatures' titles from restocking announcements and points of interest.
- Fixed a bug that caused the messages for discovering a lair not to indicate the type of creature the lair owner is. Lairs in existing save games will not be affected.
- Fixed a bug that caused several quests not to complete correctly if you had swapped bodies. More fixed quests to come next week.
- Fixed a bug that caused crashes in some situations with stuck creatures.
- Fixed a bug that caused the player's name to be rendered as "you" when items were named for them.
- Fixed a bug that caused some maker's marks to cause strange text generation.
- Fixed a capitalization issue with generated quest item names.
- Fixed a bug that caused some exotic construction materials to be described as wet when they weren't.
- Fixed bugs that caused brinestalk, sliced bop cheek, wild rice to be treated as plural.
- [modding] Added a new part, ExcludeMods, that can be used like <part Name="ExcludeMods" Exclude="ModSharp,ModScoped" /> to prevent an item from getting specified mods it would otherwise qualify for. Exclude="*" will exclude all mods, though typically that would be done using <tag Name="Mods" Value="None" />.
- [modding] Added AfterSecretRevealed, PlayerAfterConversation and PlayerEnteredCell events to IGameSystem.
