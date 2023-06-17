Vegan Rebellion v0.2 Update

Version 0.2
New Features
- Xbox gamepad support
- Auto aim and fire, You can find this setting from settings menu
- Minor UI changes
- New Leaderboard system
- Decreased Character Unlock Prices
- Weapon re-balancing
- Players now have the ability to reset permanent character upgrades and receive refunds, providing flexibility and the opportunity to try different upgrade paths
Bug Fixes
- "Quick Reload" perk has been fixed and is now functioning as intended
- Fixed Steam Achievements Unlocking
