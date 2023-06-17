 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vegan Rebellion update for 17 June 2023

Vegan Rebellion v0.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11494574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.2

New Features

  • Xbox gamepad support
  • Auto aim and fire, You can find this setting from settings menu
  • Minor UI changes
  • New Leaderboard system
  • Decreased Character Unlock Prices
  • Weapon re-balancing
  • Players now have the ability to reset permanent character upgrades and receive refunds, providing flexibility and the opportunity to try different upgrade paths

Bug Fixes

  • "Quick Reload" perk has been fixed and is now functioning as intended
  • Fixed Steam Achievements Unlocking

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2263951 Depot 2263951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link