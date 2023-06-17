 Skip to content

放置修仙世界 update for 17 June 2023

Add custom avatar function

Build 11494504

Increase the value of the legitimate magic path after each tavern clearance

Fix the error caused by creating NPCs with duplicate names, resulting in the creation of many Npcs

