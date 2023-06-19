Full Index and Windows Mixed Reality Support and More!

This update was a long time coming.

After many months of hard work, it’s finally here! To say it was a lot of work is an understatement. We ripped out our old interaction systems and built in a new enhanced version. This alone was a ton of work as it touches almost every system within the game. This new version is more advanced and makes interacting within the world much more enjoyable and realistic.

In addition we updated the version of the engine we run on and implemented some new features to enhance the game.

We also updated some models and enhanced textures for some objects within the game.

MAJOR FEATURES

Official Index Support - This will include full finger tracking for Index players.

Official Windows Mixed Reality Support - We will need some testers at some point as we don't have a WMR headset...so let us know if you are willing to do some testing once we get completed.

Improved interaction with the world - We have completely redesigned the interaction system to allow more grips to be placed on items, which will give better and more natural looking grips to existing items. In addition, we have added physics based grips, which will allow a much more fined grain grab for larger objects via dynamic hand/finger posing (similar to Lone Echo).

Massive increase of interactable objects - We have also made a lot more things able to be picked up and manipulated. This includes boxes and other items that can be picked up with two hands that were previous moveable, but not able to be picked up.

Added ability to play seated - There have been a few players that would rather play sitting down and some recent games released support this. We've been working on adding this into the game.

Adding ability to crouch - Players now have the ability to crouch via controller button.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

FIRE ARMS

We have also improved the weapons handling of all guns. They now handle more realistically and have improved collisions within the world.

All guns now have physics-based recoil

Grab pistol gun slides in multiple places.

Stabilize all guns by holding it with two hands

Option to grab magazines directly from the guns

QUALITY OF LIFE ENHANCEMENTS

Improved leaning over objects. You can now lean over lower objects and continue to use the thumb stick to back away from it.

Players will no longer get stuck in the world geometry. We have worked on a great solution for this, and it will no longer be an issue.

We have gotten the weapons grabs to be much more reliable so grabbing the gun slides, will now always use the grab button. We removed the option for using the trigger as this makes grabbing more consistent.

Improved distance grab. Picking up objects are now easier and its selection scope more accurate.

Interacting with objects are now much more forgiving and should provide a much better experience.

Rework of grab indicators. We worked on making them much less intrusive.

We worked on making them much less intrusive. When emptying the revolver, only used shells get dumped. This allows players to reload for the next encounter without losing ammo.

HANDS

We completely recreated the hands from scratch. We wanted to update them and the interactions to be much more fluid. This required us to make a new rig and textures. Hand animations are now much improved and are a lot smoother when using the controller buttons or grabbing items.

REMIXED AUDIO

We spent some time enhancing the audio in the game to be more balanced.

BUG FIXES

There are too many to list here but some include: