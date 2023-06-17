Patchnotes for Hotfix 0.8.6.11

Some quick hotfixes for minor yet annoying problems:
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where certain close buttons for UI windows didn't work properly. If you are still experiencing issues, I kindly ask you to send a bug report either via the game's Discord server or the Steam community page.
- Resolved scaling problems in the alert window that resulted in pixelated text on some resolutions. The issue has been fixed, resulting in much crisper text on lower resolutions.
- Corrected an issue where the "My Games Overview" window was offset too far to the right on certain systems. It should now remain in its intended position.
- Rectified button color inconsistency on the UGN website, where some buttons didn't change colors when selected or hovered over.
- Fixed an issue where the user settings save file appeared in the "Load a Game" save games list.
- Saved games are now sorted based on the last time they were played.
- Well, as some of you might have noticed, Little Walter managed to sneak his way from the tutorial into your company as an employee. This mischievous little bugger was NEVER intended to work for you! Moreover, he caused the game to malfunction when assigned specific tasks. So it's BYE BYE for him again... back to explaining things, Walter!
Changed files in this update