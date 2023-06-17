 Skip to content

Realm Of Cubes update for 17 June 2023

Friday Night Hotfixes

Build 11494204

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug where paladins hands being invisible for second player
-Fixed bug where you couldn't open or close the professions menu after hitting the escape key
-Added a new armor made from Amethite Bars that you can craft using tailoring and blacksmithing!

