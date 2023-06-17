-Fixed bug where paladins hands being invisible for second player
-Fixed bug where you couldn't open or close the professions menu after hitting the escape key
-Added a new armor made from Amethite Bars that you can craft using tailoring and blacksmithing!
Realm Of Cubes update for 17 June 2023
Friday Night Hotfixes
-Fixed bug where paladins hands being invisible for second player
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update