v0.28 - More big fixes, Harder Boss

Some more bug fixes, and a few additions!
The Game-Breaking bugs should all be gone now! Hoooorah!
Also, because Mission 4 is the final mission in the demo, it's difficulty has been drastically raised!
Goodluck fighting the all new and improved Mission 4 boss!
As for the changelist:
Additions
- Mission 4 boss in Sniper-Mode now shoots his weapon faster based on his missing health.
- Mission 4 boss no longer randomly uses his Hero Ability, but now uses it Perminently after hitting 35% hp.
- Mission 4 boss in Sniper-Mode can now crit AND headshot! Watch out!
- Mission 4 boss now pulls out his sniper rifle after 50% health.
Fixes
- Secondary weapon properly shows it's rarity color.
- Fixed the "+Level" legendary weapon mod from corrupting weapons and causing a red screen in game. (it was removed from old weapons, but new weapons can gain and use it properly)
- Legionary shield no longer reflects bullets while not-blocking.
- AI should no longer get stuck at the top center wall of Facility.
- You can no longer switch weapons or reload while a weapon is burst-firing. Ex: M202 (quad rocket launcher)
- Secondary weapons no longer display spare ammo in their hover state (as they have infinite spare ammo)
- Secondary weapons can no longer spawn with 'Spare Ammo' mods.
- Spare ammo is no longer affected by increased weapon Clip size.
- Mission 4 boss no longer uses finger guns (invisible weapons).
- Fixed Hero ability dialogue showing the wrong class based on the camo used.
- Fixed Hero ability dialogue showing you as the caller when other players used it in online mode.
- Picking up Ammo in game will now also take any +Spare ammo modifiers into account.
Thanks again for your patience while all the bugs are squashed!
Changed files in this update