v0.28 - More big fixes, Harder Boss

Some more bug fixes, and a few additions!

The Game-Breaking bugs should all be gone now! Hoooorah!

Also, because Mission 4 is the final mission in the demo, it's difficulty has been drastically raised!

Goodluck fighting the all new and improved Mission 4 boss!

As for the changelist:

Additions

Mission 4 boss in Sniper-Mode now shoots his weapon faster based on his missing health.

Mission 4 boss no longer randomly uses his Hero Ability, but now uses it Perminently after hitting 35% hp.

Mission 4 boss in Sniper-Mode can now crit AND headshot! Watch out!

Mission 4 boss now pulls out his sniper rifle after 50% health.

Fixes

Secondary weapon properly shows it's rarity color.

Fixed the "+Level" legendary weapon mod from corrupting weapons and causing a red screen in game. (it was removed from old weapons, but new weapons can gain and use it properly)

Legionary shield no longer reflects bullets while not-blocking.

AI should no longer get stuck at the top center wall of Facility.

You can no longer switch weapons or reload while a weapon is burst-firing. Ex: M202 (quad rocket launcher)

Secondary weapons no longer display spare ammo in their hover state (as they have infinite spare ammo)

Secondary weapons can no longer spawn with 'Spare Ammo' mods.

Spare ammo is no longer affected by increased weapon Clip size.

Mission 4 boss no longer uses finger guns (invisible weapons).

Fixed Hero ability dialogue showing the wrong class based on the camo used.

Fixed Hero ability dialogue showing you as the caller when other players used it in online mode.

Picking up Ammo in game will now also take any +Spare ammo modifiers into account.

Thanks again for your patience while all the bugs are squashed!