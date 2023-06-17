 Skip to content

Demon's Wrath update for 17 June 2023

General improvements including boss fight and environment

Share · View all patches · Build 11494142

Patchnotes via Steam Community

improved grass, added in-game item store (press esc), updated start menu, improved boss fight, added some kind of collapsed cave for Robert's dad, added footstep sound, background tracks, and boss fight track. Also changed the way quest data is stored to make it more futureproof - old saves will not work with this new version.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2173921 Depot 2173921
  • Loading history…
