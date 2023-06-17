improved grass, added in-game item store (press esc), updated start menu, improved boss fight, added some kind of collapsed cave for Robert's dad, added footstep sound, background tracks, and boss fight track. Also changed the way quest data is stored to make it more futureproof - old saves will not work with this new version.
Demon's Wrath update for 17 June 2023
General improvements including boss fight and environment
Patchnotes via Steam Community
