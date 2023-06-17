PATCH V1.0.10-4 is live, concluding The UNBEATABLE '23 Qualifiers!



Hey gang,



With our qualifiers now closing, we've updated UNBEATABLE [white label] to remove the temporarily-available tournament circuit. To those who participated, I'm so impressed I could cry! Thank you very much for your best plays!

We'll be tallying the final results shortly and announcing the top 7 that will be competing against reigning champion Stellaris in our now-yearly UNBEATABLE [white label] tournament, The UNBEATABLE '23!

Expect a formal announcement about our event schedule and competitor roster later in the summer. If you want to submit fan art to be featured as banner artwork for our event, visit our discord (and the previous announcement post for more details), as we're ending submissions for our art contest next Friday (6/23) @ Midnight ET!

DISCORD:

[url=]https://discord.gg/dcellgames[/url]

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT POST:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1290490/view/3723957592105038279

Keep in touch!

<3 FROM D-CELL GAMES