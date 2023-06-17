 Skip to content

CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 17 June 2023

UPDATE 13: New technology available!

Share · View all patches · Build 11494092

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • "Minefield" upgrade is now available
  • A new Steam achievement is available
  • All Steam achievements have been translated into French
  • Interface improvements and bug fixes

