- "Minefield" upgrade is now available
- A new Steam achievement is available
- All Steam achievements have been translated into French
- Interface improvements and bug fixes
CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 17 June 2023
UPDATE 13: New technology available!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
