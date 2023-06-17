 Skip to content

DIKDIK Video Kit update for 17 June 2023

6.1.0.0 Speech to text in batch etc.

Build 11494009

Patchnotes via Steam Community

6.1.0.0 Added support for speech to text in batch
6.1.0.0 Added subtitle for audio to video
6.1.0.0 Added support for play audio file
6.1.0.0 Fixed subtitle style bug
6.1.0.0 Fixed subtitle bug

Changed files in this update

DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 Content Depot 1856001
