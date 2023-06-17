 Skip to content

Covid Carl update for 17 June 2023

Update 16 Jun

Update 16 Jun

Build 11493923

Fixes

  1. Flamethrower visibility.
  2. Green robot no longer runs in place.
  3. Player now lands on ground on death.
  4. Fixed Marquee messages sometimes transposing on some levels.

Content added:

  1. Rat added to some levels.

