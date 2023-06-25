June 25【0.8.2.1 Update】MAC Available now！Fix Windowed Button

- Mac users can enter the dark world now~ Welcome...
- Fix the button display error when finishing battle in windowed mode. There's no more excuse for failure!
“Do not look down upon this tiny variation, that is only the forestorm of upcoming changes... which scares even myself!”
【Near Update】
-
Map rework：Forget the old map, you will choose next battle and reward inside the room.
Get ready to lost in my maze ‾⌣ ‾
-
New EX ability：Each hero may equip a Ex ability, stepping up the overall varierty of builds even further.
What's the fun if you stays weak p-_
-
Check Enemy Stats: Allows you to check enemy stats before battle, and arrange builds accordingly.
Gaze upon the might of my minions! :>
－－
Timeline walkers! If you encounter any error, bugs and unhappiness, I will await in your community, come and face me!
If not, give me a like in this update post!
Coweey the Darklord
