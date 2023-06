June 25【0.8.2.1 Update】MAC Available now！Fix Windowed Button

Mac users can enter the dark world now~ Welcome...

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42944588/4db4d80ddd38488c5efd7404c99199d33048e49e.png[/img]

Fix the button display error when finishing battle in windowed mode. There's no more excuse for failure!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42944588/178eda127037ef042df1ea7a38108862c7db0368.png[/img]

“Do not look down upon this tiny variation, that is only the forestorm of upcoming changes... which scares even myself!”

【Near Update】

Map rework:Forget the old map, you will choose next battle and reward inside the room.

Get ready to lost in my maze ‾⌣ ‾

New EX ability:Each hero may equip a Ex ability, stepping up the overall varierty of builds even further.

What's the fun if you stays weak p-_

Check Enemy Stats: Allows you to check enemy stats before battle, and arrange builds accordingly.

Gaze upon the might of my minions! :>

--

Timeline walkers! If you encounter any error, bugs and unhappiness, I will await in your community, come and face me!

If not, give me a like in this update post!

Coweey the Darklord