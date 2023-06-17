 Skip to content

N++ update for 17 June 2023

Update notes for Jun 16 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some of the copyrights on the soundtrack have expired, so we had to remove them and rebuild the soundtrack file.
In addition, we fixed the issue with the controls jumping all over the place when one player uses keyboard while another uses controller. On-screen control prompts will stay the same during in-game mode, unless Anarchy is enabled...

Changed files in this update

Windows Base Depot 230271
OSX Base Depot 230272
