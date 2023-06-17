Some of the copyrights on the soundtrack have expired, so we had to remove them and rebuild the soundtrack file.
In addition, we fixed the issue with the controls jumping all over the place when one player uses keyboard while another uses controller. On-screen control prompts will stay the same during in-game mode, unless Anarchy is enabled...
N++ update for 17 June 2023
Update notes for Jun 16 2023
