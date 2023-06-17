Update Log#41——v0.8.22

This update is mainly to replace UI resources and fix some bugs
UI related updates:
- tip window height adaptive
- The tip window supports columnar display
- Update related resources in the picture book window
- Card window resource update
- Store backpack resource update
- Artifact Smithing resource update
- Resource selection interface resource update
- Three new property icon resource update updates
- World map customs clearance icon update
BUG repair:
- The problem that the archer snipe is invalid is fixed
- Nami stuck after being killed by Tana's explosive armor fixed
- Fix the problem that the type of skill effect is out of bounds
- Tana summoned a row of skeletons and reported an error bug fixed
- Fix the problem left by the attack power buff after the Yangyan element transforms into a super magic element
