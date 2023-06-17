 Skip to content

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 17 June 2023

Update Log#41——v0.8.22

Last edited by Wendy

This update is mainly to replace UI resources and fix some bugs

  • tip window height adaptive
  • The tip window supports columnar display
  • Update related resources in the picture book window
  • Card window resource update
  • Store backpack resource update
  • Artifact Smithing resource update
  • Resource selection interface resource update
  • Three new property icon resource update updates
  • World map customs clearance icon update
BUG repair:
  • The problem that the archer snipe is invalid is fixed
  • Nami stuck after being killed by Tana's explosive armor fixed
  • Fix the problem that the type of skill effect is out of bounds
  • Tana summoned a row of skeletons and reported an error bug fixed
  • Fix the problem left by the attack power buff after the Yangyan element transforms into a super magic element

