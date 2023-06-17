Patch Build 0.5.1

Hi everyone,

Thank you for all the feedback on our latest update! I wanted to push a small update out that addressed a few things mainly for the Ranger. There will be a lot more in next week's build, but I just wanted to get this live for the time being. Enjoy!

Ranger: When mouse hovering above the skills on the pause menu, the correct ability names and descriptions will now be displayed

Ranger: Fixed a rare bug when loading a marked target into the world that would spawn incorrect enemy types

Ranger: Soul Arrow should no longer consume red souls while the Corrupted Souls curse is active

Ranger: Updated ability text descriptions

Ranger: Reduced the idle time needed to set an explosive trap by 15%

Sacrifices altars will no longer deactivate if the player declines to sacrifice health

Usvit Depths: Albino Gator - Reduced damage by 10% and attack range by 25%

Stingbot