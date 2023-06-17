 Skip to content

Soul Survivors update for 17 June 2023

Patch Build 0.5.1

Hi everyone,

Thank you for all the feedback on our latest update! I wanted to push a small update out that addressed a few things mainly for the Ranger. There will be a lot more in next week's build, but I just wanted to get this live for the time being. Enjoy!

  • Ranger: When mouse hovering above the skills on the pause menu, the correct ability names and descriptions will now be displayed
  • Ranger: Fixed a rare bug when loading a marked target into the world that would spawn incorrect enemy types
  • Ranger: Soul Arrow should no longer consume red souls while the Corrupted Souls curse is active
  • Ranger: Updated ability text descriptions
  • Ranger: Reduced the idle time needed to set an explosive trap by 15%
  • Sacrifices altars will no longer deactivate if the player declines to sacrifice health
  • Usvit Depths: Albino Gator - Reduced damage by 10% and attack range by 25%

Stingbot

Open link