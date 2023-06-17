FOLLOWERS are here!



• Visit the Doggy in World 1 to start your Companion collection!



• Each week, you can claim a FREE companion!



• You can assign your companion to follow you everywhere, just press the Select Follower button within the Manage section!

• You can also buy companions using Crystals, and TRADE these with other players soon!

• This will be genuine trading, so free companions are untradeable so people can't tank the economy by creating new accounts.

• You can now unlink from Divinities twice per week, totally for free. Yea ik it's not companion related but it's still a good change imo

This is just step one of the "Companions" feature! Trading will come soon, then Shiny Companions, new Companion Seasons, and more! I hope you all enjoy getting a lil' IdleOn mobbie following you around, and look forward to some (non) companion updates real soon as always! ːgp_coolː

xoxoxo

CompanionFlame2 ːreheartː