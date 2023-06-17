Hello.
To improve the inconvenience, I have modified some restrictions.
Partial limitations on the number of cards:
- Cards in the inventory can be placed on the floor without any limit.
- Equipped cards can be placed on the floor without any limit.
- A new card can only be found with a 'search' card if there are less than 7 cards on the floor.
Overlapping inventory cards:
- Cards in the inventory can be placed directly on top of cards on the floor.
- Cards in the inventory can be linked directly with a card on the floor.
Changed files in this update