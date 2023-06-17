Summer Cleanup (0.16.11.0)

Improved Netcode and Prediction & Animation Optimizations

In this update, our focus was on improving the netcode for various movement actions that occur in the game. This includes better networking for jetpacks, rocket jumps, ramps, teleporters, push volumes, player launchers, trampolines, and dashing throughout various aspects of the game. There is way less network related ping delay regarding these types of actions.

Improved Accelerate: Kart Racing

We've improved the turning, drifting, and camera for Accelerate.

Media Players Now Can Be Connected To Each Other & Have Multiple Items Connected Into Them

Media Players now can have multiple cameras connected to them and multiple game consoles as well. This is done by a channel system. You can switch channels on the Media Player using the Remote item or by using Condo IO buttons.

You can now connect media players with other media players, allowing you to duplicate video displays to other media players at the same time.





Custom Spawn Points for Condos

We've also added a long time desired feature: custom spawn points. Condo owners now can place their own custom spawn points (goodbye teleporters), and adjust where players can spawn by using the Custom Spawn Point Tag Volume. You can also create checkpoints using the Custom Spawn Point and enabling checkpoint mode.





Plaza Server List Fix (Intel CPU issue)

We have fixed the Plaza servers not being able to join for multiple players, this was due to an Intel CPU issue and now should no longer be a problem.

Rotating Canvas/Surfaces

You can now rotate canvas surfaces and some normal surfaces while building your condo!



Read the full list of changes below!

Changes

Significantly optimized player animations

Added Sheeted Mattress, Simpla Entertainment Stand, Simpla Framed Dresser, Simpla Sideboard Cabinet, Simpla Wooden Nightstand, Simpla Colorful Drawers, Simpla Colorful Dresser, Simpla Accent Table, Glass Table to Sweet Suites store

Added Supermarket Single Door, Supermarket Double Door, Supermarket Glass Panel, Closet Door, Closet Double Doors, Pantry Doors to D.I.Y. store

Added Canvas Hemisphere item to D.I.Y. store

Improved rocket jump movement - no longer has network lag issues and is fully predicted

Accelerate: Improved turning, fixed sliding, improved camera when turning, and better drift visuals

Condo IO: Added Custom Spawn Point item. Now you can add custom spawn points to your Condo. If you have multiple of these, players will randomly spawn at each of them. Comes with Activate/Deactivate IO input and OnPlayerSpawned IO output events

Condo IO: Added Spawn Point Tag Volume. Sets a spawn point tag on a player which makes them only spawn at spawn points with the same tag

Condo IO: Added Checkpoint Mode to Custom Spawn Point item. This will make the Custom Spawn Point into a checkpoint and set players who overlap with the spawn point box to respawn at that spawn point

Condo: You can now connect multiple cameras and consoles to the same media player. There is a new channel system that every TV has built in, once you IO connect other video sources into the media player. You can switch between channels using the Media Player Remote item's right click (if you have media player admin permission) or by using IO buttons with the SetChannel or NextChannel inputs

Condo: You can now connect multiple media players to other media players and have a single media player duplicate its image to other media player screens

Condo: Added Texture Rotation option to Canvas primitives. Currently does not work on World Align materials

Condo: Added Fill Light setting to Placeable Light, mimicking what the Space Light item does, which fills a large area with light

Condo: Keypad has new sounds

Condo: Keypad now displays * symbols when in hidden mode

Condo: Keypad no longer accepts inputs that are beyond the length of the passcode

Condo: Keypad now displays messages on accepted and denied

Condo: You can now disable the ability to sleep in beds

Condo: Added Bedroom Door panel variations and renamed Bedroom Door to Paneled Door

Condo IO: You can now set the lowest Walk Speed to 0 (instead of 100) in Player Movement Volume

Condo IO: Added SetWalkSpeed input to Player Movement Volume

Arcade: Doubled ticket payout for Starfield Lanes

Arcade: Added categories for Freezing Point and Uncle Muscle's, separating holdable items and condo placeable items

Improved Chainsaw milestone (added moving chain and smoke)

Improved Flamethrower milestone (added better impact FX and pilot light, increased polygons)

Improved Firework RPG milestone. Added hit decals when they explode

Bug Fixes

Fixed Plaza servers not loading for certain Intel CPUs

Fixed weekend events not working for certain Intel CPUs

Fixed latest news not loading for certain Intel CPUs

Condo - House: Fixed light build issues

Ball Race - Heavenscape: Fixed some known issues

Fixed Jetpack netlag/desync and added proper prediction

Fixed Jetpack effects not playing if you jetpack while in first person then switch to third person

Fixed Player Launchers (jump pads) netlag/desync issues and added proper prediction

Fixed Ceiling Fan/Fans netlag/desync issues and added proper prediction

Fixed Firework RPG/Kalleria's Wand rocket jump netlag/desync issues and added proper prediction

Fixed Magic Trampoline netlag/desync issues and added proper prediction

Fixed Kalleria's Wand rocket jump being delayed due to network ping issues

Fixed Firework RPG rocket jump being delayed due to network ping issues

Fixed Teleporters netlag/desync issues and added proper prediction

Fixed Teleporter use feature having a delay for non-hosts

Fixed Push Volume netlag/desync issues and added proper prediction

Fixed Trampoline IO event OnBouncedPhysics not being called properly

Fixed Trampoline netlag/desync issues and added proper prediction

Fixed Handheld Fan netlag/desync issues and added proper prediction

Little Crusaders: Fixed netlag/desync issues with players standing on the dragon and not shaking off

ZM: Fixed netlag/desync issues with Survivor's Ramming Shield dash and added proper prediction

ZM: Fixed netlag/desync issues with firing weapons that push you back

Accelerate: Fixed netlag/desync issues with ramps, which would cause other players to fall instead of ramping sometimes. This also applies to RC cars

Accelerate: Fixed netlag/desync issues with Bumpers

Fixed Air Dash (minigames) netlag/desync issues and added proper prediction

Fixed Dolphin Potion jump & rotate netlag/desync issues and added proper prediction

Fixed Player Launchers items not launching Ball Race Orbs

Fixed Player Launchers items not launching Vehicles

Fixed Trampolines not launching Ball Race Orbs

Fixed Trampolines not launching Vehicles

Fixed Ball Race Orbs not triggering IO volumes

Fixed Push Volumes not pushing Ball Race Orbs

Fixed Push Volumes not pushing Vehicles

Condo - Courtyard Villa: Fixed runway markings not showing up

Condo - Courtyard Villa: Fixed runway marking z fighting

Condo: Fixed keyboard focus clearing on keyboard enter on gizmo transform inputs

Arcade - Avalanche: Fixed catsacks not having the proper point values assigned

Condo IO: Fixed connection tool opening up the connection panel on the host instead of clients

Fixed Dissector blade going through walls in Condos

Fixed Pirate Gun milestone, Laser Tag Gun milestone, Double Barrel milestone not making decals/hit FX

Fixed third person idle stance animations not playing properly when firing weapons, which would cause the player's legs to move to the center instead of staying with the idle stance animation

Fixed shotgun third person idle stance not existing, now it's similar to the rifle stance

Libretro: Fixed settings menu not always displaying

Condo: Canvas Tubes now have an even amount of faces

Fixed Summer Garden Hat removing hair

Fixed Fridge not being colorable

Fixed Throwable Units not using the latest coin model

Fixed animation gun poses shuffling back and forth while moving forward

Fixed animation gun poses being offset while crouched

Fixed several animation poses

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

https://discord.gg/pixeltail

We love awesome people like you!

We're also active on Twitter!

https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap

Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!

http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs

Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18

For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7

<3 PixelTail Games