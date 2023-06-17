 Skip to content

放置修仙世界 update for 17 June 2023

Prolonged npc marriage time, Taoist couples do not automatically get married

Share · View all patches · Build 11493501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Increase the number of people on the first map

  2. Extension of NPC marriage time

  3. Daoist couples do not automatically get married

  4. Only after a positive value of -3 will one join the Demon Path

