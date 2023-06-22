Redfall V1.11 Hotfix Release Notes

Today’s hotfix provides bug fixes and minor improvements to the gameplay experience.
USER INTERFACE
- The ‘Starting Gear’ tutorial now displays for new Heroes when joining a friend’s campaign
ACCESSIBILITY
Screen narration now narrates in the following states:
- All players have left the Lobby
- Players have been kicked from the game
- Loading screen status
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed an issue where interacting with certain Psychic Echoes would prevent them from playing again during a session
- Fixed an issue where successfully destroying a Nest was not awarding XP in single player sessions
- Fixed an issue where successfully destroying a Nest was not increasing the Rook Storm meter
COMBAT
- Fixed an issue where certain Hero Abilities would prevent players from being able to stake the Black Sun
AI/NPC
- Fixed an issue where Vampires would not correctly pursue players after teleporting in rapid succession
MULTIPLAYER
- Nest Characteristics now correctly display the variation rolled for the encounter
PERFORMANCE & STABILITY
- General improvements to game stability and save functionality
Changed files in this update