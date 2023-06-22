 Skip to content

Redfall update for 22 June 2023

Redfall V1.11 Hotfix Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11493446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today’s hotfix provides bug fixes and minor improvements to the gameplay experience.

USER INTERFACE

  • The ‘Starting Gear’ tutorial now displays for new Heroes when joining a friend’s campaign

ACCESSIBILITY

Screen narration now narrates in the following states:

  • All players have left the Lobby
  • Players have been kicked from the game
  • Loading screen status

GAMEPLAY

  • Fixed an issue where interacting with certain Psychic Echoes would prevent them from playing again during a session
  • Fixed an issue where successfully destroying a Nest was not awarding XP in single player sessions
  • Fixed an issue where successfully destroying a Nest was not increasing the Rook Storm meter

COMBAT

  • Fixed an issue where certain Hero Abilities would prevent players from being able to stake the Black Sun

AI/NPC

  • Fixed an issue where Vampires would not correctly pursue players after teleporting in rapid succession

MULTIPLAYER

  • Nest Characteristics now correctly display the variation rolled for the encounter

PERFORMANCE & STABILITY

  • General improvements to game stability and save functionality

