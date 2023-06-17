If you've experienced any issues with saving your pack and subsequently losing all your work, this patch is specifically designed to address those concerns. The implemented changes aim to rectify all known causes that have been causing trouble when attempting to save your work-in-progress (WIP) packs. Enjoy!
Party Quiz update for 17 June 2023
Minor patch: pack save fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2024071 Depot 2024071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update