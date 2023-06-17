 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Party Quiz update for 17 June 2023

Minor patch: pack save fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11493375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you've experienced any issues with saving your pack and subsequently losing all your work, this patch is specifically designed to address those concerns. The implemented changes aim to rectify all known causes that have been causing trouble when attempting to save your work-in-progress (WIP) packs. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2024071 Depot 2024071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link