New Patch: Mayternity Part 2

More breeding to be done in Lumia's name -- and Keros and Nareva's by the looks of things!
0.6.11 Patch Notes:
- You can now knock up Kohaku! This is a one-time event.
- While Kohaku is pregnant, you can decide to bring her lots of delicious food (or not).
- There’s a variety of new and modified interactions after the fact.
- All Kohaku’s old scenes have been updated to account for pregnancy stage (or post) and history with delicious food.
- All den denizens have had their talks updated.
- A bunch of new Kohaku scenes.
- For no reason whatsoever, while Kohaku is pregnant the catfolk merchant in Khor’minos goes on vacation.
- Ahmri can be impregnated!
- She will go into heat one day out of every week when you are married and she is not currently pregnant. Even if you don’t have a dick or are sterile, you’ll still be able to help her through this rough patch.
- While pregnant, her scenes will subtly change to be more safe for the baby. Most of these changes are not major, but add up and might be noticeable in some places. Some of the more noticeable changes include new options for the chain of kiss scenes, and a swimming scene to revisit (or visit for the first time) the chilly mountain cave from her party destressing session.
- Ahmri’s first baby will be unique. Garde suggests making a save to try out a few names, like “big zooba” or a swear word.
- The unique kiddo has repeatable meetings/hangouts for each companion(Garde recommends silly mode for Azzy’s) in addition to solo/Ahmri bonding time, as well as a number of one time events that are spaced to roughly a week between them.
- Every couple of days, Genova will be looking after your kiddo so that you and Ahmri can have some alone time without needing to worry about whether he’s napping.
- The sleepy snake Vatia can now move into your Wayfort and be knocked up. This is locked behind some story progress: you need to have fucked Vatia so that she comes to find you in Frostwood camps, must have had the [Magic?] conversation with her, you must own the Wayfort, and must have been inside Khor’minos City.
- All of her prior camp scenes, modified where applicable to account for pregnancy.
- An additional bonus sex scene involving a unique use of a certain well-known spell (requires having a dick).
- Your snakelets! They’re here, and they’re wiggly. You can take them out for a walk if you want and run into a couple of particular elves if they’re at your Wayfort at the time.
- Additional post-pregnancy tile events for Vatia and the snaklets.
- Kalysea, a centaur druidess packing a little (more like a lot) extra between her hindlegs, can now be met post-CentaurQuest at the grove of trees in south Harvest Valley wanting your help. Upon accepting her quest you can donate items to her for a reward, if you’re so inclined – though the nature of the druid’s reward might leave you a little sore…
- Zhara, Lumia, Nikol, the Pupperidge girls, and Aileh have new 69 scenes.
- You can take your & Aileh’s adorable dragon daughter out to the Winter City! See the sights, start a child army in the snow!
- New CGs: Two new ones supporting Preg Kohaku, and one for Vatia.
- New Busts: Yusra and the Wyld Tree from FungusQuest.
