Major Multiplayer Update : Alpha 1.2.8.2

We are excited to announce our multiplayer release of Junk Survivor Alpha 1.2.8.2. Do note this is still experimental and you will encounter bugs. Ensure that you delete all previous saves and start a fresh game. This release brings a new survivor to choose at the start of the game, a bigger world map, more things to craft, more vehicles and most importantly fishing!

As you can see on our roadmap, we have completed most of the items we were aiming to finish in this release. Players will now be able to create a co-op multiplayer server where friends can join in on the fun. Players can make the server open to anyone to join. They can also add in a password which they can send to their friends, so only invited guests are given access to enter a player’s server. There are also other options to allow a player to customize their server.

With this release, zombies will now attack a player's building to get to the player. Be sure to build up some reinforced walls to keep the zombies at bay!

We have added more vehicles to build, so players can all have different rides in a multiplayer session. This will require more fuel, so world crafting stations like an Oil Pump can supply Oil Barrels which can be processed into fuel at a chemistry table. There are only a few stations in the world, so if you have a PvP server you might want to protect one for yourself.

You will be able to fish and drink water at the many ponds around the map. Fish can be cooked on its own to eat or cooked with other items to get better food. You will require a fishing rod and some worms, so be sure to place down a composter to get those worms fast!

Along with all these new features, we have also spent some time fixing bugs and improving some systems. Most requested was for players to be able to pick up/move crafting stations they have placed down. If there are no items inside a crafting station, you will now be able to pick up the station and place it down again. To make things easier for new players, we added a short tutorial explaining the game systems, so they can get going fast. We hope all of you will enjoy this update and we are looking forward to playing Junk Survivor with you all!