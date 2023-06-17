 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 17 June 2023

v0.11.75

Share · View all patches · Build 11493246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Two new weapon suffixes are now available, granting elemental damage.
  • Previously available weekly challenges are now available. Visit the Dimensional Gate!
  • Preparatory updates for future weekly challenges.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2217551 Depot 2217551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link