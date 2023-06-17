- Two new weapon suffixes are now available, granting elemental damage.
- Previously available weekly challenges are now available. Visit the Dimensional Gate!
- Preparatory updates for future weekly challenges.
Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 17 June 2023
v0.11.75
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2217551 Depot 2217551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update