Patch 1.03

Hello everyone! A new patch is out and things are looking pretty good. The new looting system is finished and the team has added over 430 new locations for you to find items to help you on your journey. We’ll be tweaking it a bit more so that the items can be searched again after some time has passed.

Changed/Fixed:

Made an item that couldn’t be picked up now… pick-up-able?

Bandit guard now drops keycard on death.

Fixed a text bug where it says the player picked up ammo when they haven’t walked over it yet.

Back button for wizard is now functional.

Sometimes was impossible to pick up loot depending on what item you search; player can now easily pick up items.

Screamers now only drop body parts on death.

Sized ammo pickups down by 50%

What’s new:

The AR could only be unlocked by finishing the first 4 missions given by Kin-Yar. The player then had to unlock the blacksmith and equip it from there. This has now changed. Upon unlocking zone 2, the player should see a battle that has been lost with a survivor and 3 Screamers. Their AR and spare ammo should be laying there for the player to pick up. It is now theirs to own and customize.

All other zones on the map now has misc loot containers.

New button prompts for players under the map. (We might add all controls on the right side of the screen for new players with a hotkey toggle to hide and show these buttons)

What to expect next week:

The AR that the player picks up in zone 2 has a bug where it dumps its mag within a second after pulling the trigger. We’ll fix that.

Adding new Screamer variants.

New missions!

That's it for this week. What we're working on next will add so much more life and thills to the game. I look forward to sharing this with everyone. Until then, have a good weekend.

-Mr. Ox



