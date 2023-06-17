Not an update just preloading data for the future new map.
Crowds shader have also been optimized.
No Fair Play update for 17 June 2023
Preload data for the future map
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Not an update just preloading data for the future new map.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
No Fair Play - Alpha Depot 1771182
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update