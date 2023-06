Wombo updated their API which broke Wombo image gen; this update should fix it.

Updates are currently slowed because I'm currently working on an experimental new game called AI Roguelite 2D. It has not much to do with AI Roguelite, but will be an AI-generated 2D roguelite.

Soon after AI Roguelite 2D goes into "Coming Soon" and/or Early Access release, I'll be able to make more updates to AI Roguelite. Thanks for your patience!