Anime Prison - Gisele's Escape update for 17 June 2023

Bastet Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Haiii my little PogChamps, today I've released the 1.3 update for Anime Prison - Gisele's Escape! I hope you enjoy it ^.^

The following major changes have been made:

  • Updated many of the character models, improving both looks and performance.

  • Updated the UI to make it look nicer and be more readable.

  • A new inmate has been added to the prison, Bastet:

    • She can be found wandering the prison as an inmate, as well as in her cell as a new quest giver.
    • She will never carry around a weapon, and will not attack the player unless harmed as she is a pacifist.
    • She was arrested for witchcraft, although she claims she was simply performing miracles.
    • Completing her quest line will allow you to receive her blessing, permanently increasing your survivability.

  • Added a new chivo, "Blessing of protection" which can be earned by completing the new quest line and receiving Bastet's blessing.

  • Added a new chivo, "Chicken converter" which can be earned by trying to convert a chicken to follow Bastet. Note that this chivo can only be earned while on a certain quest.

The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Fixed an invisible character during a cut scene.
  • Fixed some typos and bad text.
  • Fixed a possible situation where NPCs would think they've helped the player when they have not.
  • Fixed quest marker sometimes showing up weirdly on the map. If you notice at any point a quest marker is at a weird angle on the minimap, please report :3

