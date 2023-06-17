Bastet Update!

Haiii my little PogChamps, today I've released the 1.3 update for Anime Prison - Gisele's Escape! I hope you enjoy it ^.^
The following major changes have been made:
-
Updated many of the character models, improving both looks and performance.
-
Updated the UI to make it look nicer and be more readable.
-
A new inmate has been added to the prison, Bastet:
- She can be found wandering the prison as an inmate, as well as in her cell as a new quest giver.
- She will never carry around a weapon, and will not attack the player unless harmed as she is a pacifist.
- She was arrested for witchcraft, although she claims she was simply performing miracles.
- Completing her quest line will allow you to receive her blessing, permanently increasing your survivability.
-
Added a new chivo, "Blessing of protection" which can be earned by completing the new quest line and receiving Bastet's blessing.
-
Added a new chivo, "Chicken converter" which can be earned by trying to convert a chicken to follow Bastet. Note that this chivo can only be earned while on a certain quest.
The following bugs have been fixed:
- Fixed an invisible character during a cut scene.
- Fixed some typos and bad text.
- Fixed a possible situation where NPCs would think they've helped the player when they have not.
- Fixed quest marker sometimes showing up weirdly on the map. If you notice at any point a quest marker is at a weird angle on the minimap, please report :3
