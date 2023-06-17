Bastet Update!

Haiii my little PogChamps, today I've released the 1.3 update for Anime Prison - Gisele's Escape! I hope you enjoy it ^.^

Updated many of the character models, improving both looks and performance.

Updated the UI to make it look nicer and be more readable.

A new inmate has been added to the prison, Bastet: She can be found wandering the prison as an inmate, as well as in her cell as a new quest giver.

She will never carry around a weapon, and will not attack the player unless harmed as she is a pacifist.

She was arrested for witchcraft, although she claims she was simply performing miracles.

Completing her quest line will allow you to receive her blessing, permanently increasing your survivability.

Added a new chivo, "Blessing of protection" which can be earned by completing the new quest line and receiving Bastet's blessing.