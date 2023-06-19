- Taverns: Guilds can build a new Tavern building. Pull up a chair and have some tea or stoutrootbeer! Inside the Tavern you can also make some new decor and palette potions.
- Bonds: Adventures that are started from a Guild will now earn Bonds for that Guild. When more than one player participates in a puzzle on those adventures, Bonds will be awarded when it's completed. Bonds are needed to construct buildings in your Guild and to craft the new Tavern Props.
- Knots are now just called Coins. Would a rose by any other name smell as sweet?
- Cornerstones for moving buildings are now purchased in each building. Except your House which is still purchased at the Workshop.
- Harvests in guild spaces should now show up in the news.
- Viewing upgrade progress inside a shop should correctly report Heartwood growth limits.
- Expansions to your village or guild space are now added to the news.
- Many bug fixes and smaller tweaks and improvements.
Puzzle Wizards update for 19 June 2023
1.47 Release Notes - Two Wizards Walk into a Tavern
Patchnotes via Steam Community
