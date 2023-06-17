Patch 1.2.0.0 improves some of the most-requested issues, fixes a few bugs, provides a few optimizations in the background, and allows for comprehensive save files.

In this patch:

-Different damage profiles for each type of aircraft. B-17s will take different amounts of damage than the B-24s. Likewise, the sturdy P-47 will take more damage than the nimble but relatively frail P-51, and the twin-engined P-38 has its own damage profile.

-Fighters also operate at slightly different speeds. While not hugely different, the different fighters have their own speed and performance profiles which makes for some slight differences between them when engaged in dogfights.

-Some improvements to the AI in dogfighting. Likewise, some better balance in dogfighting results. Hopefully there won't be any more complete massacres due to unbalanced fighters. This part is still very much a work-in-progress, though.

-The bombers likewise have slightly different speeds. B-24s now travel slightly faster than the B-17s.

-The bomber streams will travel together in a uniform speed when different bomber types are together. Even though the B-24s are faster, they'll travel the same speed when in the same mission together with B-17s. So there shouldn't be any more increasingly spread out bomber streams when you create a mixed-aircraft mission profile. BUT, just as in the war when logistics, communications, and human error happened, there is STILL a chance that some bomber groups will fly differently than the rest.

-WARP! A much-requested feature is here. On the mission screen you can now increase the speed of time as long as no enemy fighters are present.

-There was some feedback about the bombsight being too slow to respond to inputs (to the point that some people actually thought it was broken). Each input you make to correct the crosshairs will now result in a larger response to the crosshairs. If the crosswinds or headwinds at altitude are still high, you might still have to put in a lot of correction, but each input should have a bigger impact.

-Save files. The good news is that you can now save the missions you had planned with the routes and waypoints. The bad news is that you will have to start a new game because the old save files will not be compatible with this version.

-Some other minor bug fixes (aircraft names showing up differently, command points acting quirky, etc).

Looking to the Future

I'm already working on the next patch. I had hoped to include more features into this patch, but I didn't want to keep everyone waiting. So I decided to release these improvements now, and release the others in a future patch. So, what to look forward to?

-Rework of the German economy. Some of the feedback has shown that the underlying workings of the German economy isn't quite working the way I want it to. So I'm putting a lot of time into going over all the parts of the economy and how it interacts with each part.

-Victory conditions. Different ways to win the aerial campaign.

-Better and more informative GUI to give you more information about what's going on in the world.