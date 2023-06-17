Patch 1.0.11

This update adds 67 new Mod Hooks and fixes several bugs.
Mod Hooks
- Access and manipulate bridge pieces
- Access and manipulate vehicle properties
- Access and manipulate camera
- Read keyboard and mouse input
- UI functions
Gallery
- Fixed issue with Gallery search when both Unbreaking and Under Budget filters are enabled
- Make Gallery "Sort By" choice persistent
Workshop
- Fixed issue with switching tabs while Workshop search in progress
- Fixed issue with Workshop UI not updating when viewing all items by an author
Terrain
- Fixed issue with terrain shifting in simulation when adjacent to another terrain
- Fixed issue with duplicated islands not shifting by the correct amount
- Fixed issue with Water Line being at incorrect height when islands are pushed together
Foundations
- Fixed issue with loading bridge saves with foundations
- Fixed issue with being able to rotate foundations
UGC Vehicles
- Fixed issue with UGC vehicles and Stop Checkpoints
- Fixed issue with UGC vehicles not working with Follow Camera
Thanks for playing Poly Bridge 3!
If you want early access to patches, opt into the public-test steam branch with password RxA6jwg9QxC6bfWb
