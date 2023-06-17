 Skip to content

Poly Bridge 3 update for 17 June 2023

Patch 1.0.11

Patch 1.0.11

This update adds 67 new Mod Hooks and fixes several bugs.

Mod Hooks

  • Access and manipulate bridge pieces
  • Access and manipulate vehicle properties
  • Access and manipulate camera
  • Read keyboard and mouse input
  • UI functions

Gallery

  • Fixed issue with Gallery search when both Unbreaking and Under Budget filters are enabled
  • Make Gallery "Sort By" choice persistent

Workshop

  • Fixed issue with switching tabs while Workshop search in progress
  • Fixed issue with Workshop UI not updating when viewing all items by an author

Terrain

  • Fixed issue with terrain shifting in simulation when adjacent to another terrain
  • Fixed issue with duplicated islands not shifting by the correct amount
  • Fixed issue with Water Line being at incorrect height when islands are pushed together

Foundations

  • Fixed issue with loading bridge saves with foundations
  • Fixed issue with being able to rotate foundations

UGC Vehicles

  • Fixed issue with UGC vehicles and Stop Checkpoints
  • Fixed issue with UGC vehicles not working with Follow Camera

Thanks for playing Poly Bridge 3!

If you want early access to patches, opt into the public-test steam branch with password RxA6jwg9QxC6bfWb

