Patch 5 has arrived!

Firmament Release Notes 1.1.1 (e9894-p17646)

Hey folks! Thanks for playing Firmament. We know that we just shipped Patch 4 literally one day ago, but we were so excited to get you another patch, we got one prepared today as well! Here’s the list:

Features

When starting the game for the first time on Mac, the fullscreen mode chosen will now consider the first valid display with the highest refresh rate when making an automated selection.

Fixes

Global

Added small performance improvements to Mac machines.

Fixed issues on various Mac machines that would cause some moving objects to not reflect their collision properly. For example, if the omniwheel had its staircase lowered and you couldn’t step up onto it anyway, this is resolved now.

Fixed an issue with transport pods preventing you from exiting if you try to leave while the doors are opening, forcing you to step back and wait for the animation to finish before proceeding again.

Fixed a random case where your auto save could potentially not save out information on the Realm you are currently in, causing you to load into a black void if you chose to load the save in that state.

Curievale

Fix added for being able to sneak off the side of the rotating ice crane when the blocker is up to prevent you from going off.

St. Andrew

More protections added for players being able to send the conservatory elevator down on themselves and get stuck.

If you encounter an issue with the game, whether a crash, soft block, graphical issue, or anything else, please follow the instructions here to get us the information we need to look into the issue you are encountering: https://steamcommunity.com/app/754890/discussions/0/3826415752024788425/

Thanks again, folks!

Cheers,

Hannah