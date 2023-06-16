 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blimps update for 16 June 2023

Blimps 1.9.9

Share · View all patches · Build 11492913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing Toe Goes Subs. Rent a submarine and trawl the ocean floor for enough Helium-3 to make a "no power loss" fusion battery for your Blimp. We also fixed some minor bugs that were reported to us. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Blimps Depot 1513091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link