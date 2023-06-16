Introducing Toe Goes Subs. Rent a submarine and trawl the ocean floor for enough Helium-3 to make a "no power loss" fusion battery for your Blimp. We also fixed some minor bugs that were reported to us. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!
Blimps update for 16 June 2023
Blimps 1.9.9
