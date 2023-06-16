 Skip to content

Vae Victis update for 16 June 2023

Private Playtest and Development Updates

Vae Victis update for 16 June 2023

Hi everyone!
We will be doing a private playtest leading up to release. If you would like to join (you and a friend will get a free copy of the game and of course pre-release access!) please join our new discord server:
Our numbers for this play test are obviously restricted, however the number of participants will vary so if you are interested in a free copy and getting a voice in how the game is developed please join the server.

As for development progress the following has been completed:

  • Campaign mode and UI has been finalized
  • Battle upgrades have been added (special boosts for your units can be applied)
  • LOTS and LOTS of bug fixes in anticipation of release.

