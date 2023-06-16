Private Playtest and Development Updates

Hi everyone!

We will be doing a private playtest leading up to release. If you would like to join (you and a friend will get a free copy of the game and of course pre-release access!) please join our new discord server:

[url=https://discord.gg/BuK2VM6p]Click here to join!

[/url]

Our numbers for this play test are obviously restricted, however the number of participants will vary so if you are interested in a free copy and getting a voice in how the game is developed please join the server.

As for development progress the following has been completed: