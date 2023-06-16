Release Candidate 0.23.0 - Crew Construction & Resource Collectors

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Cosmoteer release candidate 0.23.0 is now available for testing! (See this post for info on how to test release candidates.)

This is the release candidate test build for the long-awaited "crew construction" feature. This is a completely-optional feature that, when enabled, will a ship's crew to exit it and manually perform any desired construction and repairs instead of those happening instantly.

This build also adds a new "Resource Collector" ship part that has four small tractor beams that can pull nearby floating resources and deposit them into any storage within four tiles of the Resource Collector.

There are also a handful of other quality-of-life improvements, balance tweaks, and bug fixes.

Note that there are still a few minor sound and VFX improvements that are planned before the stable update.

Thanks for testing!

Full patch notes:

Crew can now perform construction and repairs instead of those happening instantly. Any changes made to the ship in the ship designer will prompt its crew (and the crew of any nearby stations) to deliver any required resources to the construction site and then build or repair. This is an optional new feature.

This feature defaults to on for new Career games but can be turned off by enabling the "I Hate Crew Construction" option.

This feature defaults to off for existing Career games but can be turned on by disabling the above option.

This feature defaults to off for Creative Mode but can be turned on by disabling the "Free Build Mode" option in the Creative Mode hamburger menu. (Asteroids always use Free Build Mode.)

Added a new "Resource Collector" ship part. This is a 2x2 room that has four small tractor beams on top. Instead of pulling in ships, these beams will automatically pull in any floating resources marked for collection and deliver them to any storages within four tiles of the collector. Each collector beam is individually crewed.

All PvP multiplayer modes now allow ships to be modified during combat if they have the necessary resources, in which case their crews will exit the ship to make the modifications. This is enabled in all official rulesets but can be disabled by the host.

All PvP multiplayer modes now have a "Resource Loot Drops" option that will cause ships to drop resource nuggets when their parts are destroyed. This is disabled in all official rulesets but can be enabled by the host.

Roof weapons can now shoot over friendly ships in addition to their own ship.

Doubled Flak Battery turret rotation speed.

Weapons will no longer ever target enemy crew.

All factories that produce or consume ship construction materials now have top hatches from which crew can deliver materials or access them for construction.

In Domination mode, ships that are below the minimum ship value can no longer capture control points.

Added a warning in the ship editor that is shown if the ship is missing any vital parts such as airlocks, command rooms, reactors, crew quarters, or fire extinguishers. This warning can be disabled in the settings.

Marking a part for repair will now allow crew to exit the ship and put out any fires in it from the outside.

Stations and trade ships will now automatically repair themselves using any available resources.

Removed the sulfur requirement to build explosive charges and increased the coils used from 4 to 6. (The total credit cost of explosive charges remains unchanged.)

Using the "Save Attack Defaults" option will now save the angle of attack as well as the distance and rotation.

When loading blueprints into an existing ship, there is now an option to load the flight direction and attack defaults.

When transferring resources between your own ships, there are now "restock" options for both the left and right ships, similar to the trade screen.

The title screen now has a "CONTINUE" button that can be clicked to load the most recent save file. (This is identical to the existing Ctrl+L hotkey. If there are no saves yet then the button will not be shown.)

Updated the ship construction and repair tutorials with info about crew leaving the ship to perform the tasks.

Removed the "Automatically Hire Crew" setting as this was mostly leftover from the Classic versions in which crew was purchased instantly. (The game now always behaves as if this setting were enabled, which was the default.)

The "Share Team Credits" will no longer be displayed in free-for-all games.

A handful of updated sound effects, including thruster rumble, airlock enter/exit, and shield hit.

New and updated ships:

Added 4 new Monolith combat ships: Contender, Knave, Quad, and Ternion

Added 1 new Monolith trade ship: Atlas Freighter

Added another Minor Monolith Arms Depot.

Added 14 new Cabal combat ships: Aludra, Bellatrix, Canopus, Cepheus, Dschubba, Flicker Flare, Helioblade, Menkent, Rastaban, Sainted Pyre, Sol Calidus, Starblessed Vow, Suhail, and Vela

Added 1 new Imperium combat ship: Torgos

Added 2 new Imperium trade ships: Guillemot and Murrelet

Added 2 new Fringe combat ships: Crankshaft and Tax Evader

the Renegade has been renamed to Recusant.

Various updates to other existing ships.