Zofia update for 17 June 2023

Zofia - June Update (Part 1)

This was going to be one large update, but I got knee deep into some combat and other changes and decided I should get this update out to fix some notable bugs.

There are a lot of changes here, but I will highlight some of the major ones:

  • On-screen compass has been added to the top of the screen.

  • A 'weapon' called the Attuned Compass can be equipped to see the location of other players and the airship. It's useful for figuring out where players ran off to.

  • The 'lives' system has been removed entirely. Players now drop a percentage of their money on death. Money can be retrieved by grabbing an 'essence' that is dropped when you die.

  • Checkpoints look a little better than the stone block now:

- The grapplehook has been changed significantly. It is now much 'zippier'.

Now for the patch list!

Bug fixes and Performance:

  • Optimized cliff materials
  • Optimized texture memory usage
  • Options menu now has changeable keyboard keybindings (Not all keys yet, still adding some)
  • Options menu in-game and on the main menu are the same
  • Fixed some achievement issues
  • Added a new particle effect for possessed armors which should be more performant
  • QuickSlots now save correctly
  • QuickSlots now count past 31 items correctly
  • QuickSlots no longer show a number if there is only one item
  • Fireballs no longer collide with each other
  • Tutorials now disappear in pre-prologue after entering the fort
  • Floating text now removes on level finish within airship levels
  • Tutorial prompts now show correct keys if rebinded
  • Fixed a stamina usage issue if using magic on metal or cloth
  • Fixed some object materials
  • Dialogue stuck on clients in pre-prologue is now fixed
  • Fixed uncommon host character reset when going to Frozen Fort
  • Ejecting Johnson off the cliff in the prologue now kills him (this technically advances the quest)
  • Fixed underwater effect carrying over to new levels
  • Fixed platforms in bunker being desynced when moving
  • Fixed joining and disconnecting players not deleting editor character in prologue
  • Buying equipment saves game correctly now
  • Fixed: Ghost tunic dropped from ghosts was invalid item
  • Fixed clients not seeing riflemen die correctly (?)
  • Fixed Hair still visible with full helm on clients
  • Fixed Client Otter Torso missing on load (?)
  • Fixed Frankie being all tar for some reason
  • Fixed Players taking damage from going straight up as well as falling
  • Fixed Z fighting in cliffside temple area
  • Fixed versus player list updates now when player leaves
  • Fixed Jump prompt was wrong in pre-prologue
  • Fixed broken hand animation on impact recoils
  • Fixed chandelier and rug props
  • Fixed a bug with the airship where the camera could roll
  • Fixed a bug with the airship where it would stay suspended during a turn
  • Fixed a travel bug where you couldn't cancel returning to hub
  • Swimming shouldn't make you stick the surface as much
  • Ropes no longer grappleable
  • Grapplehook auto cancels if stuck
  • Traveler moved in pre-prologue
  • Interact key no longer shows on Players
  • Fixed a bug with falling deaths
  • Fixed some particle issues where they would render from extremely far distances
  • Weapons without a special attack no longer drain stamina when attempting to attack
  • Fixed uncommon bug where client players wouldn't load a character on connect
  • You can no longer launch players who are still customizing their character
  • Fixed uncommon bug where a joining client player may get the incorrect game info
  • Enemy spawn points no longer block projectiles
  • Fixed a splitscreen issue where if one player was in dialogue and using the mouse, the other player may not be able to use parts of their inventory.

Changes and Additions:

  • Many maps have been added to or altered
  • New sounds
  • Removed 'green arrow' from on top of player's heads
  • Added shield enemy
  • Added new style of GP
  • Simplified stats drastically (There are now only 4 weapon skills)
  • Simplified magic stats drastically (There are now only 4 magic skills)
  • You can now parry bullets
  • Added an ammo limit for the Legion Firearms
  • Added new materials for several weapons
  • Added new materials for some armors
  • Added several weapon schematics that can be found in the loot pool
  • Added new weapons to purchase
  • Added new weapons to find
  • Added ammo caches
  • Added max ammo upgrades
  • Added max grapplehook range upgrades
  • Added some new NPCs
  • Added an enemy variant (Ice Fyra)
  • Fyras are now significantly more accurate
  • Adjusted visual design of possessed armors
  • Shielded enemies can be stunned with a kick
  • Erik's combat advice is a little better now
  • Added wall bounce tutorial
  • Added reward for tutorial obstacle course
  • Removed Zofia effigies item
  • Added HP bars for connected clients
  • Players can now cancel map transitions (By hitting inventory or escape)
  • Tutorial 'ghosts' now more transparent
  • Blight zones now drain stamina instead of draining HP
  • Made enemy HP darker and smaller
  • Updated checkpoint asset
  • Added Attuned Compass to Morrison's shop
  • Changed spectator mode for versus (You can now walk around as a ghost)
  • Magic now scales to stats better, increasing accuracy, stamina use, and damage
  • Made collision changes to magic projectiles
  • Added new magic projectile meshes
  • Power attacks now gain much more XP
  • Power attacks now scale better based off of weapon type
  • Added zoom ability with firearms
  • Checkpoints now kill all enemies within ~7m radius on activation (to prevent spawnkilling)
  • Buffed nearly all enemies, except slimes who have been debuffed

There will be a lot of various changes in the 'part 2' of this update, but I don't currently have a good timeline of when that will be as life seems to be pretty busy right now.

