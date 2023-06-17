Zofia - June Update (Part 1)

This was going to be one large update, but I got knee deep into some combat and other changes and decided I should get this update out to fix some notable bugs.
There are a lot of changes here, but I will highlight some of the major ones:
-
On-screen compass has been added to the top of the screen.
-
A 'weapon' called the Attuned Compass can be equipped to see the location of other players and the airship. It's useful for figuring out where players ran off to.
-
The 'lives' system has been removed entirely. Players now drop a percentage of their money on death. Money can be retrieved by grabbing an 'essence' that is dropped when you die.
-
Checkpoints look a little better than the stone block now:
- The grapplehook has been changed significantly. It is now much 'zippier'.
Now for the patch list!
Bug fixes and Performance:
- Optimized cliff materials
- Optimized texture memory usage
- Options menu now has changeable keyboard keybindings (Not all keys yet, still adding some)
- Options menu in-game and on the main menu are the same
- Fixed some achievement issues
- Added a new particle effect for possessed armors which should be more performant
- QuickSlots now save correctly
- QuickSlots now count past 31 items correctly
- QuickSlots no longer show a number if there is only one item
- Fireballs no longer collide with each other
- Tutorials now disappear in pre-prologue after entering the fort
- Floating text now removes on level finish within airship levels
- Tutorial prompts now show correct keys if rebinded
- Fixed a stamina usage issue if using magic on metal or cloth
- Fixed some object materials
- Dialogue stuck on clients in pre-prologue is now fixed
- Fixed uncommon host character reset when going to Frozen Fort
- Ejecting Johnson off the cliff in the prologue now kills him (this technically advances the quest)
- Fixed underwater effect carrying over to new levels
- Fixed platforms in bunker being desynced when moving
- Fixed joining and disconnecting players not deleting editor character in prologue
- Buying equipment saves game correctly now
- Fixed: Ghost tunic dropped from ghosts was invalid item
- Fixed clients not seeing riflemen die correctly (?)
- Fixed Hair still visible with full helm on clients
- Fixed Client Otter Torso missing on load (?)
- Fixed Frankie being all tar for some reason
- Fixed Players taking damage from going straight up as well as falling
- Fixed Z fighting in cliffside temple area
- Fixed versus player list updates now when player leaves
- Fixed Jump prompt was wrong in pre-prologue
- Fixed broken hand animation on impact recoils
- Fixed chandelier and rug props
- Fixed a bug with the airship where the camera could roll
- Fixed a bug with the airship where it would stay suspended during a turn
- Fixed a travel bug where you couldn't cancel returning to hub
- Swimming shouldn't make you stick the surface as much
- Ropes no longer grappleable
- Grapplehook auto cancels if stuck
- Traveler moved in pre-prologue
- Interact key no longer shows on Players
- Fixed a bug with falling deaths
- Fixed some particle issues where they would render from extremely far distances
- Weapons without a special attack no longer drain stamina when attempting to attack
- Fixed uncommon bug where client players wouldn't load a character on connect
- You can no longer launch players who are still customizing their character
- Fixed uncommon bug where a joining client player may get the incorrect game info
- Enemy spawn points no longer block projectiles
- Fixed a splitscreen issue where if one player was in dialogue and using the mouse, the other player may not be able to use parts of their inventory.
Changes and Additions:
- Many maps have been added to or altered
- New sounds
- Removed 'green arrow' from on top of player's heads
- Added shield enemy
- Added new style of GP
- Simplified stats drastically (There are now only 4 weapon skills)
- Simplified magic stats drastically (There are now only 4 magic skills)
- You can now parry bullets
- Added an ammo limit for the Legion Firearms
- Added new materials for several weapons
- Added new materials for some armors
- Added several weapon schematics that can be found in the loot pool
- Added new weapons to purchase
- Added new weapons to find
- Added ammo caches
- Added max ammo upgrades
- Added max grapplehook range upgrades
- Added some new NPCs
- Added an enemy variant (Ice Fyra)
- Fyras are now significantly more accurate
- Adjusted visual design of possessed armors
- Shielded enemies can be stunned with a kick
- Erik's combat advice is a little better now
- Added wall bounce tutorial
- Added reward for tutorial obstacle course
- Removed Zofia effigies item
- Added HP bars for connected clients
- Players can now cancel map transitions (By hitting inventory or escape)
- Tutorial 'ghosts' now more transparent
- Blight zones now drain stamina instead of draining HP
- Made enemy HP darker and smaller
- Updated checkpoint asset
- Added Attuned Compass to Morrison's shop
- Changed spectator mode for versus (You can now walk around as a ghost)
- Magic now scales to stats better, increasing accuracy, stamina use, and damage
- Made collision changes to magic projectiles
- Added new magic projectile meshes
- Power attacks now gain much more XP
- Power attacks now scale better based off of weapon type
- Added zoom ability with firearms
- Checkpoints now kill all enemies within ~7m radius on activation (to prevent spawnkilling)
- Buffed nearly all enemies, except slimes who have been debuffed
There will be a lot of various changes in the 'part 2' of this update, but I don't currently have a good timeline of when that will be as life seems to be pretty busy right now.
Changed files in this update