Zofia - June Update (Part 1)

This was going to be one large update, but I got knee deep into some combat and other changes and decided I should get this update out to fix some notable bugs.

There are a lot of changes here, but I will highlight some of the major ones:

On-screen compass has been added to the top of the screen.



A 'weapon' called the Attuned Compass can be equipped to see the location of other players and the airship. It's useful for figuring out where players ran off to.



The 'lives' system has been removed entirely. Players now drop a percentage of their money on death. Money can be retrieved by grabbing an 'essence' that is dropped when you die.



Checkpoints look a little better than the stone block now:



- The grapplehook has been changed significantly. It is now much 'zippier'.

Now for the patch list!

Bug fixes and Performance:

Optimized cliff materials

Optimized texture memory usage

Options menu now has changeable keyboard keybindings (Not all keys yet, still adding some)

Options menu in-game and on the main menu are the same

Fixed some achievement issues

Added a new particle effect for possessed armors which should be more performant

QuickSlots now save correctly

QuickSlots now count past 31 items correctly

QuickSlots no longer show a number if there is only one item

Fireballs no longer collide with each other

Tutorials now disappear in pre-prologue after entering the fort

Floating text now removes on level finish within airship levels

Tutorial prompts now show correct keys if rebinded

Fixed a stamina usage issue if using magic on metal or cloth

Fixed some object materials

Dialogue stuck on clients in pre-prologue is now fixed

Fixed uncommon host character reset when going to Frozen Fort

Ejecting Johnson off the cliff in the prologue now kills him (this technically advances the quest)

Fixed underwater effect carrying over to new levels

Fixed platforms in bunker being desynced when moving

Fixed joining and disconnecting players not deleting editor character in prologue

Buying equipment saves game correctly now

Fixed: Ghost tunic dropped from ghosts was invalid item

Fixed clients not seeing riflemen die correctly (?)

Fixed Hair still visible with full helm on clients

Fixed Client Otter Torso missing on load (?)

Fixed Frankie being all tar for some reason

Fixed Players taking damage from going straight up as well as falling

Fixed Z fighting in cliffside temple area

Fixed versus player list updates now when player leaves

Fixed Jump prompt was wrong in pre-prologue

Fixed broken hand animation on impact recoils

Fixed chandelier and rug props

Fixed a bug with the airship where the camera could roll

Fixed a bug with the airship where it would stay suspended during a turn

Fixed a travel bug where you couldn't cancel returning to hub

Swimming shouldn't make you stick the surface as much

Ropes no longer grappleable

Grapplehook auto cancels if stuck

Traveler moved in pre-prologue

Interact key no longer shows on Players

Fixed a bug with falling deaths

Fixed some particle issues where they would render from extremely far distances

Weapons without a special attack no longer drain stamina when attempting to attack

Fixed uncommon bug where client players wouldn't load a character on connect

You can no longer launch players who are still customizing their character

Fixed uncommon bug where a joining client player may get the incorrect game info

Enemy spawn points no longer block projectiles

Fixed a splitscreen issue where if one player was in dialogue and using the mouse, the other player may not be able to use parts of their inventory.

Changes and Additions:

Many maps have been added to or altered

New sounds

Removed 'green arrow' from on top of player's heads

Added shield enemy

Added new style of GP

Simplified stats drastically (There are now only 4 weapon skills)

Simplified magic stats drastically (There are now only 4 magic skills)

You can now parry bullets

Added an ammo limit for the Legion Firearms

Added new materials for several weapons

Added new materials for some armors

Added several weapon schematics that can be found in the loot pool

Added new weapons to purchase

Added new weapons to find

Added ammo caches

Added max ammo upgrades

Added max grapplehook range upgrades

Added some new NPCs

Added an enemy variant (Ice Fyra)

Fyras are now significantly more accurate

Adjusted visual design of possessed armors

Shielded enemies can be stunned with a kick

Erik's combat advice is a little better now

Added wall bounce tutorial

Added reward for tutorial obstacle course

Removed Zofia effigies item

Added HP bars for connected clients

Players can now cancel map transitions (By hitting inventory or escape)

Tutorial 'ghosts' now more transparent

Blight zones now drain stamina instead of draining HP

Made enemy HP darker and smaller

Updated checkpoint asset

Added Attuned Compass to Morrison's shop

Changed spectator mode for versus (You can now walk around as a ghost)

Magic now scales to stats better, increasing accuracy, stamina use, and damage

Made collision changes to magic projectiles

Added new magic projectile meshes

Power attacks now gain much more XP

Power attacks now scale better based off of weapon type

Added zoom ability with firearms

Checkpoints now kill all enemies within ~7m radius on activation (to prevent spawnkilling)

Buffed nearly all enemies, except slimes who have been debuffed

There will be a lot of various changes in the 'part 2' of this update, but I don't currently have a good timeline of when that will be as life seems to be pretty busy right now.