Numerous bugs have been corrected and the game has been improved overall.
Join the Discord server to find out more about the update.
Shaper Playtest update for 16 June 2023
Update June 17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Numerous bugs have been corrected and the game has been improved overall.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2476411 Depot 2476411
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update