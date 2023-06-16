- The anti-profanity filter is now online;
(Slurs are replaced with ***)
- The Auto-Reconnect feature has been enabled;
(Even if the connection was dropped, the game will restart with the same ID, and the players will be able to return to the game)
- The Auction should now work as intended;
- The answering player can type in their answer and press the button. The answer will be voiced over with TTS (Text-to-Speech); (Credits: BEASTMXDE)
- The host now has the ability to kick players while they are still joining; (Credits: BEASTMXDE)
- There is now music played during the final bids;
- Fixed: After everyone answered, the question song kept playing over TTS; (Credits: Bogo)
- Fixed: After the end results, the question song was still playing instead of the answer song/audio; (Credits: Bogo)
- Fixed: The Narcissus achievement now works correctly; (Credits: Bogo)
- Fixed: The 'final round' text is now being properly displayed on the game board. (Credits: Bogo)
Party Quiz update for 16 June 2023
Update 0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
