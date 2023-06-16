 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Party Quiz update for 16 June 2023

Update 0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11492569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The anti-profanity filter is now online;
    (Slurs are replaced with ***)
  • The Auto-Reconnect feature has been enabled;
    (Even if the connection was dropped, the game will restart with the same ID, and the players will be able to return to the game)
  • The Auction should now work as intended;
  • The answering player can type in their answer and press the button. The answer will be voiced over with TTS (Text-to-Speech); (Credits: BEASTMXDE)
  • The host now has the ability to kick players while they are still joining; (Credits: BEASTMXDE)
  • There is now music played during the final bids;
  • Fixed: After everyone answered, the question song kept playing over TTS; (Credits: Bogo)
  • Fixed: After the end results, the question song was still playing instead of the answer song/audio; (Credits: Bogo)
  • Fixed: The Narcissus achievement now works correctly; (Credits: Bogo)
  • Fixed: The 'final round' text is now being properly displayed on the game board. (Credits: Bogo)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2024071 Depot 2024071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link