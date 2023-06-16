 Skip to content

GRAB update for 16 June 2023

v0.31.1 - Speedrunning improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11492506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Players that have disconnected now stay on the player list for 30 seconds. This allows to report them even after they left.
  • Added in-game option to disable automatic level switching once everyone finished.
  • For the first 5 seconds after respawning, you can not hold on to other players anymore. This prevents accidentially grabbing others when trying to get out of a crowded area.
  • Fixed the level timer to be independent of bad internet connections.
  • Respawning after beating a level will now count as a restart if you didn't checkpoint.
  • More UI buttons now have rounded corners.
  • bHaptics support on Quest is back! If you own any of their hardware, check the system permissions for GRAB in your Quest settings and enable "Nearby Devices".
  • Added bHaptics support on PC!

