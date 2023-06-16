v0.31.1 - Speedrunning improvements

Changes:
- Players that have disconnected now stay on the player list for 30 seconds. This allows to report them even after they left.
- Added in-game option to disable automatic level switching once everyone finished.
- For the first 5 seconds after respawning, you can not hold on to other players anymore. This prevents accidentially grabbing others when trying to get out of a crowded area.
- Fixed the level timer to be independent of bad internet connections.
- Respawning after beating a level will now count as a restart if you didn't checkpoint.
- More UI buttons now have rounded corners.
- bHaptics support on Quest is back! If you own any of their hardware, check the system permissions for GRAB in your Quest settings and enable "Nearby Devices".
- Added bHaptics support on PC!
