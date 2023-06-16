Carth Alpha 1.95a4
~Added Adept level talents available to take
~Started with expert level talents
~Started with expert level crafting recipes (Exquisite)
~Small bug fixes related to inventory items names and ID's
~Fixed issue with wrong ingredients for leather working crafting
~Added Silk, Linen, Silver, Steel crafting recipes
~Finished with clothing, clothing sets, weapons, defensive gear, and jewelry for EXPERT level crafting
~Added some tier 4 crafting talents to feat pool
~Fixed some crafting recipes names that were incorrect
~Adjusted crafting recipes for Exquisite Tier
~Added Silver, Gold, Steel raw and ingots to game
~Began fixing issues with Networking de sync
~Fixed bug that would make clients do random animations when host used certain hotbar slots
~Setup male and female with new networking back end to help with de sync
~Enabled some Master level talents to choose from
~Armour Smith
~Jeweler
~Leather Worker
~Tailor
~Weaponsmith
~Fixed issue with some vegetation never harvesting
~Fixed issue with dragons spamming errors
~Removed 2 broken dragons from build
~Added KNOWN BUGS List to start scene
~Fixed issue with Vegetation persistent Storage and starting new games with same name
~Fixed Bug that allowed selling clothing or gear that was equipped. Which caused errors and duplicates
~Fixed Bug that allowed stashing clothing or gear that was equipped. Which caused errors and duplicates
~Removed bug out feat options showing blank for selection
~Added Expert level feats to be chosen
~Added Master level feats to be chosen
~Added new high level crafting ingredients to some merchants
