Carth Alpha 1.95a4

~Added Adept level talents available to take

~Started with expert level talents

~Started with expert level crafting recipes (Exquisite)

~Small bug fixes related to inventory items names and ID's

~Fixed issue with wrong ingredients for leather working crafting

~Added Silk, Linen, Silver, Steel crafting recipes

~Finished with clothing, clothing sets, weapons, defensive gear, and jewelry for EXPERT level crafting

~Added some tier 4 crafting talents to feat pool

~Fixed some crafting recipes names that were incorrect

~Adjusted crafting recipes for Exquisite Tier

~Added Silver, Gold, Steel raw and ingots to game

~Began fixing issues with Networking de sync

~Fixed bug that would make clients do random animations when host used certain hotbar slots

~Setup male and female with new networking back end to help with de sync

~Enabled some Master level talents to choose from

~Armour Smith

~Jeweler

~Leather Worker

~Tailor

~Weaponsmith

~Fixed issue with some vegetation never harvesting

~Fixed issue with dragons spamming errors

~Removed 2 broken dragons from build

~Added KNOWN BUGS List to start scene

~Fixed issue with Vegetation persistent Storage and starting new games with same name

~Fixed Bug that allowed selling clothing or gear that was equipped. Which caused errors and duplicates

~Fixed Bug that allowed stashing clothing or gear that was equipped. Which caused errors and duplicates

~Removed bug out feat options showing blank for selection

~Added Expert level feats to be chosen

~Added Master level feats to be chosen

~Added new high level crafting ingredients to some merchants