Bugfix for a mistake I did in the last update

Sorry!
I committed a serious mistake in the update 4 days ago. I just fixed the error.
Bye!
Sincerely,
BC.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Sorry!
I committed a serious mistake in the update 4 days ago. I just fixed the error.
Bye!
Sincerely,
BC.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update