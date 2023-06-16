Borderless Gaming 10.0 - Preview

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Kept you Waiting, huh?

I'm excited to announce that after a significant hiatus, I'm back with a new update! The Borderless Gaming 10.0 prerelease isn't just about adding new features - it's about stepping into the future. I've ported the entire project from the .NET Framework, which it was initially built on, to the streamlined, efficient .NET 8.

The significant changes you'll find in this release include:

Updated Tech : The transition to .NET 8 ensures the software continues to run seamlessly on modern systems, giving Borderless Gaming a solid foundation for future enhancements and features.

Improved Stability : I've focused on fixing various stability issues that have occasionally impacted users in the past, ensuring a smoother, more consistent gaming experience.

Standalone Executable: No more dependencies! Borderless Gaming now operates as a standalone executable.

But this is just the beginning! I have plans for more features and improvements in the pipeline, including expanding Borderless Gaming to support macOS and Linux. This has been a long-requested feature and I'm delighted to be working towards making it a reality.

Please feel free to test out this prerelease and share your valuable feedback. Your input will be instrumental in shaping the future of Borderless Gaming. To try out the prerelease on Steam, opt-in to the beta:

And don't forget to share your feedback and request on the community hub: https://steamcommunity.com/app/388080/discussions/0/5264192561403132687/

Thank you for your continued support and happy gaming!