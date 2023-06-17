Update 0.0.31 - Fixes, music, and more

Hi all, thanks for all the feedback it really helps make the game the best it can be.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that causes crash on startup when Steam users have either missing or animated profile images.
- Rune title text no longer overlaps eachother
- [RU] Rune names overlap each other
- Adjusted main menu screen
- Removed hot potato (temporary exploit fix)
- Fixed Sunder tower range not updating when using a card
- Improved performance
- Sunder tower now scales with tower damage cards
- Reduced distance enemies will do damage to the tower
- Ambient sound is now controlled via SFX setting
Changes/Additions
- Added a background image to all buttons to make them more obvious that they interactive
- When using an item card, the card storage area will momentarily slide away so the player can see their item get added.
- Back buttons in menu usable by pressing escape
- New music system (accessible via main menu and pause menu.)
- New music tracks from Occams laser!
- Added the +30% hellfire dmg card (not sure why this was missing)
- Player starts with VERY low hp regen
- Improved visual for taking tower damage
- Lava is darker
- Sunder tower has better sounds
Balance changes:
Repenters have higher lifespan (+20%)
Sin Spotters no longer have a damage increase, but have a heavy attack speed increase.
Adjusted crit card scaling
Flat stat buffs to these cards:
- Deliverers of Pain
- Persistence
- Blessed Sight
- Subordinates
- Swift Vengence
- Punish
- Divine Sight
- Fueled by Light
- Reduced card tier of Holy Beam.
- Reduced card cost of Cheater.
- Increased card cost of Praise Be.
