Update 0.0.31 - Fixes, music, and more

Build 11492430 · Last edited 17 June 2023 – 10:09:14 UTC

Hi all, thanks for all the feedback it really helps make the game the best it can be.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue that causes crash on startup when Steam users have either missing or animated profile images.

Rune title text no longer overlaps eachother

Adjusted main menu screen

Removed hot potato (temporary exploit fix)

Fixed Sunder tower range not updating when using a card

Improved performance

Sunder tower now scales with tower damage cards

Reduced distance enemies will do damage to the tower

Ambient sound is now controlled via SFX setting

Changes/Additions

Added a background image to all buttons to make them more obvious that they interactive

When using an item card, the card storage area will momentarily slide away so the player can see their item get added.

Buttons now look more like buttons

More visual feedback when using an item card (card storage slides away when using an item)

Back buttons in menu usable by pressing escape

New music system (accessible via main menu and pause menu.)

New music tracks from Occams laser!

Added the +30% hellfire dmg card (not sure why this was missing)

Player starts with VERY low hp regen

Improved visual for taking tower damage

Lava is darker

Sunder tower has better sounds

Balance changes:

Repenters have higher lifespan (+20%)

Sin Spotters no longer have a damage increase, but have a heavy attack speed increase.

Adjusted crit card scaling

Flat stat buffs to these cards:

Deliverers of Pain

Persistence

Blessed Sight

Subordinates

Swift Vengence

Punish

Divine Sight

Fueled by Light