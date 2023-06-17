 Skip to content

Heretic’s Fork: Probation update for 17 June 2023

Update 0.0.31 - Fixes, music, and more

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all, thanks for all the feedback it really helps make the game the best it can be.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that causes crash on startup when Steam users have either missing or animated profile images.
  • Rune title text no longer overlaps eachother
  • Users with animated steam profile images crash on startup
  • [RU] Rune names overlap each other
  • Adjusted main menu screen
  • Removed hot potato (temporary exploit fix)
  • Fixed Sunder tower range not updating when using a card
  • Improved performance
  • Sunder tower now scales with tower damage cards
  • Reduced distance enemies will do damage to the tower
  • Ambient sound is now controlled via SFX setting

Changes/Additions

  • Added a background image to all buttons to make them more obvious that they interactive
  • When using an item card, the card storage area will momentarily slide away so the player can see their item get added.
  • Buttons now look more like buttons
  • More visual feedback when using an item card (card storage slides away when using an item)
  • Back buttons in menu usable by pressing escape
  • New music system (accessible via main menu and pause menu.)
  • New music tracks from Occams laser!
  • Added the +30% hellfire dmg card (not sure why this was missing)
  • Player starts with VERY low hp regen
  • Improved visual for taking tower damage
  • Lava is darker
  • Sunder tower has better sounds

Balance changes:

  • Repenters have higher lifespan (+20%)

  • Sin Spotters no longer have a damage increase, but have a heavy attack speed increase.

  • Adjusted crit card scaling

  • Flat stat buffs to these cards:

  • Deliverers of Pain
  • Persistence
  • Blessed Sight
  • Subordinates
  • Swift Vengence
  • Punish
  • Divine Sight
  • Fueled by Light
  • Reduced card tier of Holy Beam.
  • Reduced card cost of Cheater.
  • Increased card cost of Praise Be.

