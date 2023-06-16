 Skip to content

Amicade update for 16 June 2023

Amicade v1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug in Ski Fall where the snowballs would stop appearing (h/t SmashJT)! I'll be removing the score or two from the leaderboard that encountered it.

